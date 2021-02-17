NuCypher (NU) Market Cap Tops $312.73 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. NuCypher has a market cap of $312.73 million and $93.88 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00061237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00325165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00076143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00082769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00447883 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.67 or 0.85464099 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,105,777,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,500,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

Buying and Selling NuCypher

NuCypher can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

