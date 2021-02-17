NULS Market Cap Tops $65.72 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $65.72 million and approximately $52.78 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00320280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00082324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00070126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00082575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.42 or 0.00459107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00173509 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

