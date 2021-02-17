Numeraire Price Tops $42.72 on Major Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $195.16 million and approximately $18.62 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $42.72 or 0.00081602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00062480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.77 or 0.00866762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006752 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00046603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.06 or 0.05002761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00015842 BTC.

Numeraire is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,568,175 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

