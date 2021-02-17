Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NRIX traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. 2,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,133. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

