NuShares (NSR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $516.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $516.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013673 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,853,122,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,526,021,777 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

