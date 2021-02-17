NuShares Trading 28.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, NuShares has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $585.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00012805 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,853,089,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,988,697 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

