NuStar Energy (NS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – NuStar Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – NuStar Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/1/2021 – NuStar Energy is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – NuStar Energy was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2021 – NuStar Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NuStar Energy units have gained 9% in the past six months and poised for further capital appreciation. In particular, the midstream operator looks well positioned for growth on the back of its diversified asset base, strong pipeline of organic growth projects and contribution from acquisitions. NuStar’s distributable cash flows are supported by its stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues that are little exposed to commodity prices. The partnership's merger with its general partner, resulting in the elimination of incentive distribution rights, have created a more efficient and transparent structure. Moreover, NuStar’s substantial presence in the lucrative Permian Basin provides it with additional growth opportunities. Considering these factors, NuStar is viewed a preferred energy infrastructure provider to own now.”

1/20/2021 – NuStar Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – NuStar Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

1/15/2021 – NuStar Energy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – NuStar Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

NYSE:NS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.62.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 63.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

