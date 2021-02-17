Nutanix (NTNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $312.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $154,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.