Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.05-2.75 for the period.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.85. 2,064,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Nutrien from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

