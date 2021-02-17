Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Up 24.4% in January

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 14th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NVG stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVG. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.