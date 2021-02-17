NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.20

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.20 and last traded at $104.20, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.12.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVEE shares. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85.
About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)
NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.
