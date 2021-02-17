NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.20

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.20 and last traded at $104.20, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVEE shares. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 45,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 20.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

