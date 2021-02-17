NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 46,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,132,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $18.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $594.72. 180,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,969,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $368.13 billion, a PE ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

