NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $168,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $20.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $592.31. 213,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,969,500. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $366.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

