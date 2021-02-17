NVIDIA (NVDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, analysts expect NVIDIA to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVDA opened at $613.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $541.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

