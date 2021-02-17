Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Trading 75.4% Higher

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) traded up 75.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.42. 92,665,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 22,261,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Nxt-ID as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nxt-ID Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

