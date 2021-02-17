Nyerium (NYEX) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $16,795.07 and approximately $53.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,034,628 coins and its circulating supply is 32,150,000 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

