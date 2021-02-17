O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 78,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.9% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average is $113.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $145.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

