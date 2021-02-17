Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Raised to $69.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

OSH has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

OSH stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,572. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.63.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,903,703 shares of company stock worth $470,343,264. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

