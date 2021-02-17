Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.39

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 2767605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

