Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OMP opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.75 million, a PE ratio of 231.89 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

