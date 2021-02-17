Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OAS opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

