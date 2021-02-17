Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.14. 887,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,555,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 44,715.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 698,448 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

