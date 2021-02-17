Observer (OBSR) Market Cap Achieves $13.93 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $31.35 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00062974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.50 or 0.00883814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00046912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.19 or 0.05075800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016056 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.