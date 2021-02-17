Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.45

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 65194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.27.

In other news, Director John Brydson sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$31,693.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 358,571 shares in the company, valued at C$231,923.72.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

