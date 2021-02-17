OCA Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on February 24th (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

OCA Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 24th. OCA Acquisition had issued 13,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OCAXU opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. OCA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

OCA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York.

