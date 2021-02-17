Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Trading Down 7.4%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) fell 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.65. 6,364,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 15,492,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $143.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.24.
Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 674.79% and a negative return on equity of 95.81%.
Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.
Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.