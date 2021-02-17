Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Trading Down 7.4%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) fell 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.65. 6,364,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 15,492,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $143.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.24.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 674.79% and a negative return on equity of 95.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

