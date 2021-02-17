Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Hits Market Cap of $459.18 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002101 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 21% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $459.18 million and approximately $113.27 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00061906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.39 or 0.00855759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00046960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00027399 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.65 or 0.04943459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00045096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00016011 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

