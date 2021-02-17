Oceaneering International (OII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Oceaneering International to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OII opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OII. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at $235,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

