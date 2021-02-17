Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Trading 1.2% Higher

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11). Approximately 6,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 26,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.10).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83. The firm has a market capitalization of £913.77 million and a PE ratio of 12.32.

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts:

In other news, insider Tom Leader acquired 5,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,346.24 ($6,984.90). Also, insider Jane O’Riordan acquired 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £778.75 ($1,017.44).

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.