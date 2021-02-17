Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 6.7%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 16,225,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 89,528,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

OCGN has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

