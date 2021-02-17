ODEM Price Tops $0.0280 on Top Exchanges (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. ODEM has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and $7,746.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00061028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.16 or 0.00839233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00044920 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.23 or 0.04901523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00016040 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODE is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM's total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens.

Buying and Selling ODEM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

