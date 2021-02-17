ODUWA (OWC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,570.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $18,570.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,213.34 or 0.99911008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00121712 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003299 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.