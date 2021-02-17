Odyssey (OCN) Hits Market Cap of $5.26 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $5.26 million and $1.01 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00060983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00320492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00081727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00074709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00083962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00450446 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,623.50 or 0.85669546 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

