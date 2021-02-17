Offshift (XFT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.81 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Offshift has a total market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Offshift has traded 180.7% higher against the dollar. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for about $6.27 or 0.00012044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,069.76 or 1.00077101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00047953 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00108279 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

