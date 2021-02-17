OIN Finance (OIN) Price Hits $0.93 on Top Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 131.8% against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $3.83 million and $1.97 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00059883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.43 or 0.00278774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00078274 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00082850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00082831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.97 or 0.00419781 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00178784 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

OIN Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

