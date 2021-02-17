OIN Finance (OIN) Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 197% higher against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00317034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00081774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00074331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00084272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.99 or 0.00453507 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,263.29 or 0.85424523 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

