OKB (OKB) Price Reaches $9.72 on Major Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. OKB has a market capitalization of $583.13 million and $294.90 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $9.72 or 0.00018564 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OKB has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00062480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.77 or 0.00866762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006752 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00046603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.06 or 0.05002761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00015842 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

