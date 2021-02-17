OKCash (OK) Price Hits $0.0632 on Major Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $39,681.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,243,422 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

