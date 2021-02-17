Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Okta worth $115,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.30.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $285.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.70 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.