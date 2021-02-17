Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ODFL. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.77. 1,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,362. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 462.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 53,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 44,318 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

