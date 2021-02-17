Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ODFL. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.
Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.77. 1,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,362. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.04.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 462.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 53,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 44,318 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
