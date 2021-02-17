Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $50.98. 152,474 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 82,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.
OLMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $160,929,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,921,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,300,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,829,000.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLMA)
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
