Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $50.98. 152,474 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 82,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

OLMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 1,160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $22,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $160,929,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,921,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,300,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,829,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

