Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

NYSE OLN opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $29.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

Get Olin alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.