OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Tops $889.73 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $6.34 or 0.00012317 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $889.73 million and approximately $589.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.08 or 0.00720432 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000466 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

OMG Network Token Trading

OMG Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

