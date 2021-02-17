Omni (OMNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. Omni has a market cap of $3.72 million and $1.12 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $6.60 or 0.00012631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00446180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,160 coins and its circulating supply is 562,844 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

