Omnitude (ECOM) Price Reaches $0.0119 on Exchanges

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $770,865.96 and $728,106.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omnitude has traded 442.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00061764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.00840600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00045931 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.15 or 0.04921879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00015995 BTC.

About Omnitude

ECOM is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.