ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.79.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

ON stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after buying an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after buying an additional 1,333,045 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

