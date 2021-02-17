Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the January 14th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ONCY opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $125.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

