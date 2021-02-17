Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 398.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

