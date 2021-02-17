Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $5.14. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 189,358 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

The firm has a market cap of $160.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 161,635 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

