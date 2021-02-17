Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s share price dropped 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 970,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 596,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

ONDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ondas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ondas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000.

Ondas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

